£20,000 reward offered for information in Sean Fox murder

REWARD: Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones and Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan detailed the reward at a press conference in Belfast on Tuesday

A REWARD of £20,000 is being offered for information which leads to a conviction in the aftermath of the killing of Sean Fox on Sunday.

Two gunmen entered the Donegal Celtic Social Club shortly before 2:25pm on Sunday and fired up to 20 shots, singling out Mr Fox and killing him instantly.

Crimestoppers, who are independent of the police, has offered a reward of up to £20,000 for anonymous information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder.

At a press conference in Musgrave Street Police Station on Tuesday afternoon, the detective leading the investigation told reporters that while Mr Fox had no previous criminal convictions, they are pursuing all lines of enquiry.

They said that they will be looking to see if this killing is linked to any other killings in the area and refused to be drawn on speculation that it was linked to the murder of Mr Fox's friend, Jim 'JD' Donegan on the Glen Road in 2018.

When asked if they thought it was related to the drugs trade, Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said that as part of their investigation they will look at the victimology and that he couldn't comment further.

The detective also said that he was aware of a list of names circulating on social media claiming to name a number of people under threat and said that it will form a line of inquiry in their investigation.

FRIENDS: Sean Fox was a known associate of Jim 'JD' Donegan who was killed in 2018

Speaking at the press conference, Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said: “On Sunday afternoon, at around 2.25pm, two masked gunmen entered the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on the Suffolk Road in West Belfast, and made their way past several people.

“Sean Fox, who was a married father-of-two and a regular visitor to the club, was singled out as he sat enjoying a drink in a busy function room. He was shot multiple times by both gunmen. At one point, both gunmen stood over Sean, shooting him, as he collapsed to the floor.

“This was a calculated, planned, ruthless execution. It was carried out in broad daylight and in the presence of others.

“The gunmen arrived, carried out the murder and left the club in under a minute. They were inside the premises for approximately 21 seconds. They left on foot, along the Suffolk Road, in the direction of Gweedore Gardens.

“This is a popular local club widely used by local families with young children. The gunmen fired 20 bullets and we have identified multiple strike marks. Anyone in that room or indeed nearby, could have been killed or seriously injured on Sunday.

“This cold-blooded act has taken a man’s life. It has left a family bereft, and many others in the local community shocked. This barbaric act has no place in any society.”

DC: Sean Fox was former player for Donegal Celtic FC

Detective Superintendent Corrigan continued: “I am asking anyone with information to please get in touch. Were you in the social club on Sunday afternoon? Did you witness the incident, or see the two masked men arrive or leave the club? Were you in the surrounding area at the time? If you have any information, or if you have any mobile or dash cam footage, please contact us on 101.

“One suspect is a man of athletic build. He was wearing a blue hooded-top, a peaked baseball cap, dark face covering, two-toned gloves (pale on top and dark on the bottom), dark-coloured bottoms and dark shoes/trainers.

“The second suspect is also a man of athletic build, and was wearing a distinctive light (possibly grey) hooded-top with three red lines down each arm, a peaked baseball cap, a light-green face covering, two-toned gloves (pale on top and dark on the bottom), dark-coloured bottoms and dark shoes/trainers.

“If anyone wants to stay anonymous, they can give information to the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced or provided to detectives.”

Additionally, information can be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal Link.