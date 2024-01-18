2024 SPAR Craic 10k on course to be the biggest yet

THE SPAR Craic 10k celebrates its 10th anniversary this year and is on course to be the biggest yet.

From its inaugural race in 2015, the event has gone from strength-to-strength and the 2024 edition looks set to welcome over 4000 runners onto the streets of Belfast on St Patrick’s Day in what will be its highest entry yet.

Already, registrations have been flooding in to avail of the early bird rate of £20 (or £17 if you register in our office at Hannahstown Hill) that is available up until March 3, the price rising to £25 thereafter.

Once again, Queen’s University Belfast is onboard as a partner for the event that promotes health and wellbeing, whilst also beginning the St Patrick’s Day celebrations on the front foot.

Students and staff of QUB, Queen’s PEC and St Mary’s UC will receive a special registration rate of £17 by emailing a.dickinson@aisling-events.com (student email required).

“We are proud once again to sponsor the SPAR Craic 10k for the fourth year,” said Dr Ryan Feeney, Vice-President Strategic Engagement and External Affairs at Queen’s University Belfast.

“This now well-established event on the Northern Ireland running calendar, brings together communities, as well as promoting healthy lifestyles and encouraging physical and mental wellbeing in Northern Ireland. We would like to wish all participants and spectators a safe and enjoyable time.”

The St Patrick’s Day race, which will again begin at City Hall and end at Ormeau Park, is part of the wider Belfast City Council efforts to create an all-inclusive celebration of the National Saint’s Day.

Founded in 2015 and shining a light on our common heritage, the SPAR Craic 10k took a time out for the pandemic in 2020 and went virtual in 2021.

In Belfast, we are now a staple of the St Patrick’s Day festivities, as traditional as Irish stew and shamrock.

An inclusive, fun event which attracts all levels of runners from across the island and beyond, SPAR Craic 10k is Belfast’s premier urban run. As we take to the road again, we issue the warm, Irish welcome of ‘céad míle fáilte — come along for the Craic’.

The entry fee includes a personalised bib, chip, medal and finish line refreshments.

Any runners aged 16 or under who wish to run must be accompanied by adult and written consent should be sent to organisers by parents or guardian.