INVITE: 25 years of Cancer Lifeline

OCTOBER 2024 marks 25 years of Cancer Lifeline delivering vital cancer support services and programmes to the community of North Belfast and Newtownabbey. This is a real milestone for the organisation. To mark this momentous occasion we are hosting a celebratory event in our premises in 44 Alliance Avene on Wednesday 23rd October from 11am-1pm.

This will be an opportunity for all those involved in making Cancer Lifeline the organisation it is today to come together to reflect and reminisce, as well as celebrating the voluntary efforts of local people to get the charity set up in North Belfast. We have faced many challenges over the years but with the support of local people and businesses, funders and our colleagues in the community, voluntary and statutory sectors we have created and developed a welcoming safe, calm and peaceful space for people facing a very difficult and challenging time in their lives.

We look forward to the next chapter of Cancer Lifeline and continuing to support and advocate for the people of North Belfast.

We would be delighted if you wanted to nip in on the day between 11am and 1pm to help us celebrate or, to say hello or simply to have a look around our beautiful premises-you would be very welcome.