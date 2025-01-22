£250,000 of grants for Belfast projects to help end violence against women and girls

LAUNCH: Noelle Collins, Sarah Bruce and Karen Devlin from Belfast and Lisburn Women’s Aid join Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray

BELFAST-based community and voluntary organisations are being invited to apply for grants to run projects aimed at tackling violence against women and girls across the city.

The new Local Change Fund has been set up by Belfast City Council to support the Northern Ireland Executive’s seven-year strategic framework, led by the Executive Office, to end violence against women and girls.

Applications are now open at belfastcity.gov.uk/funding

Up to £25,000 is available for individual projects working to change the attitudes, behaviours and cultures that cause violence against women and girls, promote healthy, respectful relationships and help women and girls to feel, and be, safe everywhere.

Launching the scheme, Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, said: “We all have a responsibility to work together to tackle this vital issue which impacts everyone in our city. Everyone has a right to feel, and be, safe – at home, in the workplace, in public spaces.

“These grants will support community leaders to deliver real change across Belfast, by raising awareness, changing attitudes and tackling the root causes.”

An information session will be held at City Hall on Monday 3 February (10am-1pm) for groups keen to learn more about the grants available and how to apply. The council is also offering free training for community and voluntary groups, led by Belfast and Lisburn Women’s Aid, to increase their understanding of violence against women and girls, alongside the grant process.

Full details of what’s available, and how to book, are on the council website at belfastcity.gov.uk/endviolence

Free personal safety events will also take place in community centres during January and February, following feedback from centre users. The empowering sessions will provide practical self-defence skills and information and encourage women to try out different sports through the council’s try-it programme.

Booking is now open, with dates, times and locations available from belfastcity.gov.uk/endviolence

Other upcoming events include a bystander conference in City Hall in March, looking at ways to engage men and boys, and bespoke area events across Belfast, working with advice and women’s centres.