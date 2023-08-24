WATCH: Man (38) arrested after ramming police vehicle and injuring three officers

A 38-year-old man has been arrested after ramming a police car and injuring three officers in West Belfast in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The driver was involved in two separate incidents. Officers attempted to stop a reportedly stolen vehicle, a white Vauxhall Mokka, on the Falls Road at around 2.45am. The car drove off, mounting a footpath and striking an officer on the arm.

Shortly afterwards the vehicle and driver were located nearby in Cluain Mor Close where the driver reversed the vehicle into a police car multiple times in a bid to escape, injuring two more officers in the process.

The PSNI's Inspector McBride said: “The man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, failing to report an accident whereby injury was caused and failing to stop for police. He remains in police custody at this time.

“Two officers were unable to continue their duties. This type of behaviour places members of the public and our officers at risk of serious harm and we are lucky not to be dealing with serious injuries.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen the white Vauxhall Mokka in the area, or who may have any information or dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police via 101 quoting reference number 152 of 24/08/23.

“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. ”