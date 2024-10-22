40 metres of West Belfast peaceline to be removed

OVER 40 metres of peace wall will be removed in the second phase of a shared space project on Ballygomartin Road in West Belfast.

Construction of eight new community office units has begun following the opening of the £7 million Black Mountain Shared Space (BMSS) on the former Finlay’s factory site earlier this year. The latest phase of the project aims to create a new complementary building where multiple community organisations will base themselves beside the main BMSS building.

By clustering grassroots community organisations on the same site, it is hoped that stronger links will be developed between them, enabling future collaboration on community development projects. This in turn will support and build upon the ongoing cross community work being delivered by the team in the main BMSS building.

Welcoming the project, Lord Mayor Councillor Micky Murray said: “It is inspiring to see the positive impact that Black Mountain Shared Space is having on community relations in the area. The team now has a permanent state-of-the-art base where they can deliver programmes and activities focused on bringing together historically divided communities.

“This ambitious second phase will bring community organisations together on one site, creating a hub where they will be able to share ideas, collaborate on projects and broaden their outreach. It will allow them to collectively address major local issues caused in part by decades of segregation including high unemployment rates, low educational attainment, poor health, and other effects of poverty. This project will also contribute positively to the regeneration of this part of the city and act as a catalyst for future development.”

Phase two of the BMSS project will be delivered by Belfast City Council and is funded by the International Fund for Ireland, the Department for Communities and the Department of Justice.

Paddy Harte, Chair of the International Fund for Ireland said: “For many years, Peace Walls have remained the most visual signs of The Troubles separating communities and preventing progress. Through our Peace Barriers Programme, Black Mountain Shared Space has worked tirelessly with local residents on both sides of the interface to build trust around barrier removal and create positive relationships through successful community engagement. Phase two is another important step in the vision for this former interface site and I’m delighted that we will see long term regeneration and opportunities for the community with this addition of a social enterprise space.”

Seamus Corr, Manager of Black Mountain Shared Space, said: “We welcome the commencement of the second phase of the project which marks a significant milestone in our collective efforts to promote more collaboration across historically divided communities. This new development represents a tremendous opportunity for local grassroots organisations to work closely together. By creating a hub for these organisations, we believe stronger relationships will be forged, enabling greater collaboration on vital community development projects.

“We are proud to be working in partnership with Belfast City Council, the International Fund for Ireland, the Department for Communities and the Department of Justice to bring this vision to life. Together, we are confident this project will not only enhance our ongoing cross-community work, but also contribute to the physical and social regeneration of the area. Black Mountain Shared Space remains committed to fostering peace and unity, and we look forward to the positive impact this new phase will have on our local communities.”