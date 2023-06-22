Woman arrested after £50,000 of drugs seized at house in Limestone Road

DETECTIVES from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch have arrested a woman following a search of a property in North Belfast.

The search at a house in the Limestone Road area took place on Wednesday. Suspected Class A controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £50,000 was seized, as well as a quantity of Class B and Class C controlled drugs, a sum of money and other drug-related paraphernalia.

A 41-year-old woman was arrested at the property on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

She remains in police custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Sweeney said: “This search and seizure is a demonstration of our ongoing commitment to tackle all types of organised criminality.

“The supply and demand of drugs is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break within our communities, as it feeds wider organised criminality.

“Anyone with information that could help with our enquiries and ongoing investigation should contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1905 of 21/06/23 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form here."