New community garden opens at Springvale Learning

A NEW community garden has opened at Springvale Learning thanks to the work of local students.

The garden was designed and built by students from the plumbing, joinery and construction courses and is a joint-project between Springvale and YouthStart.

It will be used by everyone at Springvale and will also be available for local community groups to use.

Fionntann Lavery and Louise McGuckin

Conaire Devlin, from YouthStart explained: "Our organisation is for young people aged 16-25 who face a wide range of barriers into employment including lack of qualifications or personal issues such as mental health or a learning disability.

"We wanted to develop a space which would be purpose-built for wellbeing work.

"Studies show that two hours a week within a green environment has a marked improvement on people’s mental health.

"It will be a perfect place for a wellbeing group on an individual or group work.

"In the good weather, it is the perfect place to sit, have a coffee and a chat.

"The space will be used by all groups based in Springvale and open to community groups on a Friday morning to book.

"Springvale is a community-based organisation and this new outdoor garden space will be a massive benefit to everyone here and the wider community."