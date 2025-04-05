Palestine solidarity event to take place next week

PALESTINE SOLIDARITY: Marchers in support of the Palestinian people have taken place since the start of Israel's onslaught in October 2023

A PALESTINIAN solidarity event is set to take place in West Belfast next week.

Organised by Sinn Féin, the event takes place on Wednesday, April 9 at 7pm in St Mary’s University College on the Falls Road and is in response to the ongoing Israeli onslaught against the people of Gaza and the West Bank. The keynote speaker on the evening will be Ambassador Husam Zomlot, alongside other guest speakers.

Sinn Féin’s National Chairperson Declan Kearney MLA said: “Netanyahu has shown no interest in peace through his regime’s constant and persistent violations of the ceasefire agreement brokered earlier this year.

“All red lines have now been crossed, and it is time for international leaders to finally take a stand against these flagrant breaches of international law.

“Sinn Féin will hold a rally in Belfast to call for an end to the genocide and occupation of the Palestinian people, and a lasting peaceful settlement that leads to an independent Palestinian state.

“Hundreds more innocent babies, women and men have been slaughtered since the resumption of Israel’s barbaric war against the defenceless population in Gaza, now totalling over 50,000.

“It is time to isolate Israel internationally, and implement boycott, divestment and sanctions to put a stop to its brutal systems of apartheid.

“I would encourage activists to attend this event and show your support for our brothers and sisters in Palestine.”