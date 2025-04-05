Mary Ann McCracken bust back in 'pride of place' in Carrick Hill

RESTORED: Frank Dempsey, from Carrick Hill Residents' Association with the new bust of Mary Ann McCracken

THE bust of one of Belfast’s most important citizens – the abolitionist, philanthropist and reformer, Mary Ann McCracken – has been erected in Carrick Hill.

The sculpture had been located at the corner of Stanhope Street and Clifton Street since 2021, however, last November the piece of art, which is made from fibreglass and resin, was stolen in broad daylight and has never been recovered.

But thanks to a fundraising campaign by Carrick Hill Residents' Association, a new sculpture was created by artist Anto Brennan and restored to its former plinth.

Frank Dempsey from Carrick Hill Residents' Association said: "I don't know why it was taken, whether it was for monetary gain or it was just vandalism.

"Mary Ann McCracken was a strong United Irishwoman, anti-slavery who cared for the poor in this city. She has been an inspiration to many women who have followed in her path in different roles in society.

"We hope that this time the bust will be left alone and will once again be seen by many visitors to this city.

"I am delighted to see it back up in the pride of place in Carrick Hill."