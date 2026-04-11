AROUND 50 people have celebrated completing a training course focused on learning new skills to enable a positive mental health.

The eight-week course at the Houben Centre in Ardoyne, sponsored by Awards For All, was delivered by Philip McTaggart from Mind Skills Training, Coaching and Wellbeing.

After suffering the heartbreaking loss of his own son, also Philip (17) in 2003, Philip is dedicated to helping save lives by preventing suicides. It is his vocation to encourage people of all ages to seek help and talk about how they feel.

Speaking after a presentation night to mark the end of the course, Philip said it was a "journey of discovery" for participants.



"It was a mental health and wellbeing programme that was a journey. It was a journey for everyone involved in it to learn mindfulness meditation, visualisation and also to experience auricular acupuncture," he explained.

"What we wanted to do was to provide them with tools to help them deal with different challenging situations like stress, anxiety, depression.

"It was also about taking people out of their comfort zone. Everybody goes through a difficult situation sometimes but it is coming out of that and taking the next step.

"It was a chance to learn new skills and meet new people. For me, it was amazing to see 50 people turn up each week. It was a room full of energy and people wanting to better themselves.

"On the last night Fr Aidan Troy, Councillor Nichola Bradley and Councillor Tomás Ó Néill presented certificates to participants and I want to thank them for taking time out of their own busy schedules to do that.

"I also want to thank Linda McGuinness and Grainne McAllister for helping me deliver the training and Anette Rooney who provided food each week.

"People are already asking me when the next course is. I am hoping to do some more training across Belfast after Easter.

"These skills that we are teaching people are everyday skills. They help take you out of that negative mindset and puts them into a positive one. You can make yourself feel better but you have to recognise what is in your control and what is not.

"The training helps build resilience, confidence, contentment and friendship. It was a real journey of discovery."

For more information or to enquire about training, visit https://www.mindskills.training/.