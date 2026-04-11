HOLY Child Primary School in Andersonstown is celebrating the launch of a brand new school website.

Designed by company 'School Web Design', www.holychildps.com is a one-stop for all information about the school.

The website includes information sections for parents, each year group, latest news and events and contacts.

Principal Conor Murphy explained: "This site is intended to help you discover more about the life of Holy Child Primary School.

"Our school believes in 'Caring, Sharing and Learning' to ensure each child secures the highest standard of attainment they can.

"The relationships between pupils, staff and parents are central to the positive, child-centred ethos which makes Holy Child so special.

"We wanted a new website to maintain easier access for parents into life at Holy Child and I think it shows our commitment as a school to having the best.

"Community connections are very important to us. The website is a way of tying together a lot of the strands of life at Holy Child, share it with our local community and exhibit some of our strengths. The website will also be useful for our PTA.

"Technology is so important in today's world. This new website brings Holy Child right up to date.

"I would encourage everyone to have a look and find out more about life at Holy Child."