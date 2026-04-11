A long-awaited road resurfacing scheme for Lake Glen has been confirmed, with works set to begin next week.

The project comes in response to growing concerns from residents about the worsening condition of roads in the area.

Councillor Ronan McLaughlin, who has been working closely with the local community to highlight the issue, said the confirmation of work starting marks a significant step forward after months of campaigning.

“We are delighted that Lake Glen resurfacing will commence in the week beginning April 13.

“Signage will be erected shortly with more information for residents, and while there may be some disruption during the resurfacing period, we know this work will make a substantial difference to those living in the area.

“We have been campaigning for this scheme for many months, and I am pleased that it has now finally been confirmed.”

The scheme is expected to address significant wear and tear on the road surface, improving safety for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians alike.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey also welcomed the announcement, describing it as an important investment in local infrastructure.

“This is another key investment for local residents,” he added. “We are working hard to upgrade road surfaces across West Belfast where issues have been consistently raised with us.

“We will continue to engage with the Department for Infrastructure to advocate for improved road conditions and the development of safer active travel routes across the area.”

Further details on traffic management and timelines are expected to be provided in the coming days, with residents advised to plan for minor disruptions while the works are carried out.