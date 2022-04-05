50TH ANNIVERSARY: Andersonstown Leisure Centre: Always firmly at the heart of the community in West Belfast

Back in 1997, when the team at Andersonstown Leisure Centre was wishing Andersonstown News a very happy 25th anniversary, it was clear to see that, like this newspaper, the leisure centre was firmly at the heart of the West Belfast community.



If it was happening in Andersonstown, it most likely was happening in the centre. From Ulster Orchestra performances, to the big Christmas light switch on, tp a monthly kids’ laser disco which was the biggest in the city. And who can remember the mini animal circus in the hall during the early years of Féile?

