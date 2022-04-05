Back in 1997, when the team at Andersonstown Leisure Centre was wishing Andersonstown News a very happy 25th anniversary, it was clear to see that, like this newspaper, the leisure centre was firmly at the heart of the West Belfast community.
If it was happening in Andersonstown, it most likely was happening in the centre. From Ulster Orchestra performances, to the big Christmas light switch on, tp a monthly kids’ laser disco which was the biggest in the city. And who can remember the mini animal circus in the hall during the early years of Féile?
A lot has changed since then and when the old building was demolished to make way for a £25 million redevelopment, some people may have felt like it was the end of an era. Despite a few false starts due to lockdown, the new centre fully opened last June and since then has welcomed over a quarter of a million visitors to the world class indoor water park with high speed slides, surf simulator and aqua play area.
We would like to extend our thanks to Andersonstown News for helping us promote this amazing facility and what it means to the local community, and beyond, as we return to improving our health and wellbeing. We continue to employ many young people from the local area on their first steps to a fulfilling career in leisure and are proud to serve the people of this community.
Many happy returns on your 50th anniversary. Here’s to many more years of success.
The Team at Andersonstown Leisure Centre.