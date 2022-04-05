50TH ANNIVERSARY: Decora Blinds: A positive attribute to Andytown

Decora Blinds is located in the heart of the Andersonstown Road

Decora Blinds Belfast was founded by Martin Fenton back in the 1990s. Decora Blinds has overcome many challenging times in business: the Troubles in Belfast, the recession and Covid-19.



It’s located in the heart of the Andersonstown Road, serving the local community and further afield now stretching as far as Antrim, Glengormley and Bangor.





Decora Blinds Belfast supply many local schools in the area with child-friendly blinds. They have a great team who take pride in their work. The business is a family-run business since the passing of Martin in July 2015. Martin's wife Siobhán and daughter Gemma have been keeping the business strong for Martin. The business is a positive attribute to the Andersonstown Road.