50TH ANNIVERSARY: Direct Furniture: The best furniture at the best price

Direct Furniture started as a small family business but has grown to become one of the North’s largest independent retail furnishing outlets in just over three decades.



Despite its expansion, the store remains in the hands of the McGurk family who continue provide a second-to-none service and employment opportunities to the local community.

Direct Furniture facing Kennedy Centre remains in the hands of the McGurk family

With stores on the Andersonstown and Antrim Roads, Direct Furniture sources items from all corners of the globe, ensuring that customers get the best product at the best price. They can also boast of being one of the largest retailers of King Koil mattresses in Ireland.



Above all else, Direct Furniture has garnered a reputation for reliability.



“We appreciate people’s loyalty and we stand over our stuff,” Eugene McGurk said.

“To us you’re not just a number.”