50th Anniversary: Affordable funeral pricing at family-run Mallon Brothers

ESTABLISHED over five years ago, Mallon Brothers are a third-generation independent family funeral directors based in West Belfast.



Situated at the top of the Donegall Road, the premises at 394 Falls Road was opened last year to expand their services to the local community.



“We are family-run and offer our local community affordable pricing,” said Christopher Mallon.



“Pricing is a big thing for us. We are a working class family looking after working class people.



“We treat every family member as if they are one of our own. We are only as good as our last funeral. It is all about looking after the deceased and their family as best as we can.

“It is all about helping them through their grief of losing a loved one.



“We understand the importance of a personalised service. We give great attention to detail when arranging the funeral, taking time to get to know the family.



“We operate a 24/7 service, 365 days a year. We will always be available to answer your call.



Mallon Brothers offer a range of benefits including realistic pricing, limousines, horse-drawn carriages, pre-paid funeral plans and advice on DHSS payments.



Their fleet of funeral vehicles includes a wide range of Mercedes-Benz hearses, E-Class limousines, hearsettes and estate cars as well as a range of coffins and urns to suit each family’s individual requirements.



Repatriation can also be arranged to and from anywhere in the world.



Mallon Brothers

394 Falls Road, Belfast BT12 7PX. Tel: 028 9043 4777

Email: info@mallonbrothers.com<mailto:info@mallonbrothers.com

www.mallonbrothers.com