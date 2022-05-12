50th Anniversary: Falls Leisure Centre at the heart of the community for over 120 years

FALLS Leisure Centre has been at the heart of the Falls Road community for over 120 years. Originally established as the Falls Baths in 1896, at the time it was the largest baths that Belfast had built.



In 2005 the building was then refurbished for £6 million for a third time and opened as we know it now as Falls Leisure Centre.



The new centre went from strength to strength with a number of pioneering events including National Championships in kick-boxing, trampolining and boxing.



The centre has developed links to the development of the Irish language with Gael Linn and has always supported local sporting clubs and community groups including the Heart Project at the Maureen Sheehan Centre.



This partnership offers local community health days and activities for older citizens to help keep them active and social.



The pool has hosted many high profile aquatics events including water polo and swimming galas and continues to support young people in sport across West Belfast.



There’s plenty of time for families to enjoy the pool or learn to swim. In addition, there is an impressive indoor hall which is perfect for sports such as five-a-side, basketball, badminton or martial arts and birthday parties.



The staff, many of whom have worked in the centre for many years, give a warm welcome to every visitor and continue to make Falls a vital part of the community.



Falls Leisure Centre is easily accessible from across the city, and can be reached using the Glider route, and offers a welcoming environment for those looking to improve their fitness.

For more information on facilities and activities at Falls Leisure Centre visit the website at better.org.uk/falls