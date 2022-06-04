SMALL BIZ SPOTLIGHT: ACE Taxis - four decades in the fast lane

ACE Taxis has been proudly serving the local community in West Belfast for around 40 years, and provides a regular service to its many loyal and regular customers from the heart of Andersonstown.



ACE Taxis also runs a service from the local Kennedy Centre and Sainsbury’s and is used frequently by generations from the Andersonstown area.



Most drivers are local and have formed great relationships with customers, often on a name-to-name basis over the years.





As the Andersonstown News celebrates its 50th anniversary, Cathy Fitzsimons, owner of ACE Taxis, said she is delighted to continue a positive relationship with the local newspaper.

“We have contributed to last 20 years to Aisling Bursaries which gives something back to the community in terms of supporting higher-level education,” she said.

We're delighted to announce and acknowledge that one of our long standing partners Ace Taxis have renewed their sponsorship. We encourage all members to support Ace Taxis and our other generous partners. pic.twitter.com/o6c5XgApX8 — Lámh Dhearg CLG (@lamhdheargclg) September 29, 2019

“We have been supporting the Andersonstown News from the very beginning. We advertise weekly and have taken part in all the community projects such as Best of the West.



“I want to congratulate the Andersonstown News for fifty years of service and look forward to our continued partnership with them.”