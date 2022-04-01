50TH ANNIVERSARY: Prestigious accolades flow in with more awards for winning Pizza Guyz

BUSINESSMAN Ciaran Kelly has been involved in pizza-making for 22 years and four years ago he brought his expertise to West Belfast in the form of Pizza Guyz on the Andersonstown Road.



Now well-established, the business has also expanded to the Antrim Road in North Belfast and will open up a shop on the Ormeau Road in South Belfast this summer. Pizza Guyz’ popularity was recently rewarded with some prestigious accolades including NI Takeaway Awards for ‘Best Pizza’ and ‘Best Takeaway’ and the Yes Chef Award for ‘Pizza of the Year’.

“What makes us stand out is our commitment to customer service and looking after people in our local communities through sponsorship programmes,” said Ciaran. “Another secret to our sucess is our unique, freshly prepared and matured dough.



“We are now officially the best takeaway and have the best pizza in the country and we are really proud of that.”

Speaking about the 50th anniversary of the Andersonstown News, Ciaran added: “It is testament to the dedication and commitment of the Andersonstown News and their pursuit to keep going, despite the many challenges and difficult times over the years.”