50TH ANNIVERSARY: SAG Credit Union joins us at the Andersonstown News for 50th celebrations

SAG Credit Union would like to congratulate Andersonstown News on reaching such a significant milestone.

Like the Andersonstown News, SAG Credit Union has been serving the people of Andersonstown, promoting the local area and helping to create the conditions for financial independence, for families and businesses alike, during times of massive uncertainty, financial hardship and political unrest.



And like the Andersonstown News, SAG Credit Union has evolved in the 58 years since its formation, from a small organisation manned by volunteers with exceptional foresight, to a key employer in the area. We have both undergone significant changes and growth as we both now own beautiful purpose-built premises that our original founders could only have dreamed of. In addition, the economic crisis that both organisations have weathered, the most recent being the Covid pandemic, has required steady leadership with quick changes in business models to react to whatever has been thrown at us.



SAG Credit Union, like the Andersonstown News, has grown over the years, most recently with our merger with Poleglass Credit Union Ltd. By combining resources, SAG Credit Union Limited now has assets of over £65 million, meaning there are now even more resources available to lend to our local community based in the Greater Andersonstown and Poleglass areas. Members can continue to do business, as normal, in both premises. This means that SAG Credit Union Limited is now even better placed to help the budding entrepreneurs and visionaries of the future from Andersonstown and beyond to achieve their financial goals and to help Andersonstown to continue to grow and innovate for the next 50 years.

SAG Credit Union Manager Sheena Joyce celebrated the 50th Anniversary of SAG in Europa Hotel with then Belfast Mayor Máirtín Ó Muilleoir

Speaking about the Andersonstown News celebrations and the growth of business in the Greater Andersonstown area, Sheena Joyce, Manager of SAG Credit Union Ltd said: “SAG Credit Union are delighted to celebrate with the Andersonstown News and we would like to wish them well for the future. We celebrated our 50th in style several years ago with Máirtín Ó Muilleoir in attendance as our guest of honour in his previous incarnation as Belfast Lord Mayor.



“We are really excited about the opportunities that exist in Andersonstown whilst being very aware of the current issues that many of our members and households in the Greater Andersonstown and Poleglass area may be facing owing to the cost-of-living crisis and would urge any members who are experiencing difficulties to get in touch with us as soon as possible.





“If any member has any queries, wants to know what services we have, or if anyone is interested in joining us or would like us to visit their workplace or school, I would encourage them to call into the credit union in Andersonstown or the Dairy Farm, ring us and speak with a member of staff on 02890615669 or 02890625384 or email us at info@sagcreditunion.co.uk with your details and we will be more than happy to provide you with any information you need.”