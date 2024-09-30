60 years on, Clonard Community reflects on rich dividend from Credit Union foundation

ICING ON THE CAKE: Terry Sharpe, founding member of Clonard Credit Union cuts the birthday cake at Friday's celebrations with CCU Chair Brian McCrory

The decision by a small band of community leaders in 1964 to set up Clonard Credit Union has brought returns beyond their wildest imagination.

That was the message from Credit Union chair Brian McCrory when he addressed a full house at St Comgalls on Saturday night to celebrate the 'community bank's' 60th anniversary.

"What we have today is built on the efforts and shoulders of all those who have proceeded us," said Brian McCrory who spoke of the credit union's growth from just 83 members in 1964 to 33,000 today.

"We owe a great debt of gratitude to all those who have ensured the ongoing development of this great credit union and enabled this 60 year journey which has seen us transformed from very humble beginnings to being a key stakeholder in our community."

CCU CEO Terry McCrudden extends a warm welcome to all our brilliant staff, volunteers, and members as we begin our 60th Anniversary Celebrations at St Comghall's! 🎉💙 pic.twitter.com/DGRRhOKRND — CCU Credit Union (@CCUCreditUnion) September 28, 2024

And the former Irish League of Credit Unions President emphasised that Clonard had further ambitions to grow. "With our current batch of volunteers and staff, there is an opportunity to make CCU a world-class service provider that others will look up to."

That optimism was echoed by Clonard Credit Union CEO Terry McCrudden who praised founding members who had come together in "a time of political and social upheaval" to offer the community "a form of financial emancipation".

Today, he told the audience of members, Irish League of Credit Union officials and, as special guest, Belfast High Sheriff Sammy Douglas, Clonard boasts 33,000 members across nine branches with a loan book of £38m and total assets of £91m.

Added Terry McCrudden: "Regardless of the progress we've made, our aim is always to improve our services for our members. And even as we keep an eye on the future, it's also crucial that we never forget our past."