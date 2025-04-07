700 native tress are planted in Blacks Road Park

BELFAST City Council’s park outreach staff and volunteers spent a morning on Blacks Road Park planting hundreds of native hedgerow saplings.

Welcoming the planting of approximately 700 blackthorn, hawthorn, crab apple and bird cherry in the park, West Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn congratulated the work of the volunteers.

“Each week in all weathers they are working to better protect the world we all live in and we owe them a great debt of gratitude,” said the Sinn Féin woman. “This work in Blacks Road Park will support biodiversity and our fragile environment both now and well into the future.”

If you want to become involved in Belfast City Councils Volunteer Fridays then get in touch with Michael Culbert at culburtm@belfastcity.gov.uk