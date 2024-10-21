A Christmas Carol set to sparkle with Belfast spirit at The Lyric

LYRIC Theatre has announced its festive production of A Christmas Carol. This timeless Christmas tale by Charles Dickens, joyously reimagined by award-winning playwright Marie Jones, directed by Matthew McElhinney and starring Dan Gordon as Ebenezer Scrooge, promises a magical experience this holiday season.

Set in the heart of Victorian Belfast, this fresh adaptation breathes new life into Dickens’ beloved story, infusing it with laughter, music, and festive charm. A Christmas Carol follows the unforgettable journey of Scrooge as he is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future.

A talented cast will bring multiple characters to life, transforming the Lyric stage into a bustling Victorian Belfast cityscape filled with joy, redemption, and holiday sparkle. Cast includes Marty Maguire, Richard Clements, Matthew Forsythe, Jayne Wisener, Jonny Grogan, Mary Moulds, Ellen Whitehead, Katie Shortt, and Conor Hinds.

Jimmy Fay, Executive Producer of the Lyric Theatre, said: "A Christmas Carol is one of the greatest stories ever told about redemption, generosity, and the true meaning of Christmas. This year, we are especially excited to bring this timeless tale to life in the heart of Victorian Belfast. Marie Jones’ brilliant adaptation captures the magic of Dickens’ original while giving it a fresh, local twist. Packed with laughter, music, and festive spirit it’s the perfect way to kickstart your Christmas family traditions."

Gilly Campbell, Director of Arts Development at the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, commented: “A Christmas Carol is one of the most well-known and loved festive tales and the Arts Council is delighted to see the Lyric Theatre present this wonderful story this December. With a stellar cast and creative team, the show promises to enchant and delight audiences and I would encourage everyone to go along and experience all the magic the Lyric has to offer this Christmas.”

Marie Jones and Jimmy Fay

Tickets for A Christmas Carol – running from Saturday 30 November 2024 – Saturday 11 January 2025 – start from £15 and are available now from the Lyric Theatre box office and online at www.lyrictheatre.co.uk. Follow the Lyric on Twitter and Instagram @LyricBelfast and Facebook @LyricTheatreBelfast for updates.