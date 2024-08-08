ANDRÉE MURPHY: Our new Ireland will face down fascists

IT'S 30 years since IRA volunteer Martin Doherty was murdered in the Widow Scallon's on Pearse Street in Dublin. He stopped the bombing of that pub, which was filled with Sinn Féin members and supporters, by tackling the loyalist would-be bomber.

The loyalist gang was assisted by Dublin criminals in their targeting of the event and in the procurement and disposal of the gang's cars. Every part of this cross-border plot involved British state agents.

It was, therefore, not at all surprising that loyalist murder-suspects would host Dublin criminals in their watering dens last Saturday night. They have long and lasting relationships. After they spread hate, terror and carnage on the streets of Belfast, no doubt they celebrated their disgusting successes. We all know the types of rancid characters they are.

They have no legitimate concerns. Loyalism never did. It was founded by the British state to cause terror, using a campaign of mass-murder.

A Syrian man whose south Belfast grocery shop was burnt out in a racist attack says he feels safe again, after opening new premises in west Belfast https://t.co/WEJMPudsIt — BBC News NI (@BBCNewsNI) March 14, 2024

Their longevity is explained only by their links to lucrative criminality, and the state. The Dublin criminal gangs of paedophiles and drug dealers have no legitimate concerns. They seek (or are directed) to prevent the rise of an Irish working class, for the first time since partition, making lasting changes to the communities upon which they prey.

Fascists must always be faced down. The community of the Lower Ormeau Road knew exactly what do to when they dared show their faces on a road that has suffered egregiously from characters like these for far too long.

This community spent their April and May remembering Peggy Whyte, Theresa Clinton and the Rose and Crown. The victims of policies of sectarianism, hatred and discrimination, which took the forms of murder and terror framed by “legitimate concerns”, were not going to have these modern day incarnations of racists and islamophobes shamefully waving flags of convenience, selling their rancid wares on their watch.

It was was nothing short of awe-inspiring to see one of Belfast's finest sons, the ever humble Gerard Rice, yet again put his body and articulate, courageous voice to the fore in the defence of the vulnerable, when threatened by modern day terror.

#migrantrightsareworkersrights #knowyourenemy Far right elements from both Belfast and Dublin unified through hate of foreigners, the outsiders, the other, the migrant. #Fightthebosses #OneWarClasWar pic.twitter.com/XmHwJQESXR — IWW Ireland (@IrelandIww) August 3, 2024

That he needed to do so in the absence of effective policing raises significant concerns. The PSNI has clearly failed to address the rising number of attacks on the businesses and homes of people of colour. The question needs to be asked whether this is incompetence in the face of racism, or institutional racism.

The are real societal challenges of housing disparity, educational underachievement and a legacy of systemic economic discrimination. However, policies on housing, services and healthcare should be framed by human rights, just as refugee rights and freedom of religious and cultural expression must be.

Every family that lives on this island deserves the dignity of a home, safety and respect. When we derogate from those simple truths we lose ourselves.

The Irish nation is redefining itself in the 21st century and finding a path to reunification. This journey will be guided by human rights, compassionate and inclusive policy making, and the guarantees that the abuses of our past will never be repeated.

There will be no “indigenous” population in that – an absurd term with no meaning. It will be a new Ireland, with a new complexity and vision, not found in hateful social media algorithms, but in our collective genius and care.