A New Year, A New Opportunity at Conway Education Centre

STEP into 2025 with purpose and passion by exploring the exciting new courses at Conway Education Centre! Whether you’re looking to gain confidence, develop new skills, or spark your creativity, our supportive community education programme is here for you.

Forget the rigid routines of school—our classes are relaxed, welcoming, and tailored for adult learners. With experienced tutors, a friendly atmosphere, and even time for a cup of tea and a chat, learning at Conway is as enjoyable as it is enriching.

ESOL group with their certificates

Our courses are designed to fit your life, with affordable fees, flexible payment plans, and a mentor system to ensure you feel supported every step of the way. Located conveniently in Conway Mill, just off the Falls Road, our vibrant learning space is right on your doorstep.

Education at Conway isn’t just about learning—it’s about growing. Discover new interests, meet like-minded people, and find the confidence to thrive in your community.

Why not take the first step? Drop by or call us to chat with our friendly adult education team and explore the possibilities. Let’s make 2024 the year you invest in yourself.

Your journey starts at Conway—join us today!

Spanish conversation class

Contact us at

02890 248543, visit us on Facebook & Instagram,

or look on our website: www.conwayeducation.org



Our courses are very popular, so please book early to avoid disappointment.

