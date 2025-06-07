Access set to increase on to Belfast Hills for walkers

DON’T FENCE ME IN: Cllr Michael Donnelly, right, with West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly and MP Paul Maskey

A WEST Belfast councillor has welcomed “huge investment” which he says will increase access to the Belfast Hills.

Cllr Michael Donnelly was speaking after Belfast City Council committed to funding the first phase of a project that will bring over £550k investment into creating a pathway on the foot of the Mountain.

The Sinn Féin man said this will create a 1km loop which will give access from Dermott Hill across the back of New Barnsley and Moyard to Ballygomartin Road “which will be transformational for the Upper Springfield community”.

“We have been working on this from 2020 where we managed to secure £15k through Upper Springfield Development Trust thanks to former councillor Stevie Corr. We employed a consultant, Pete Mullan, who completed initial concept designs of what the pathway project could look like.

“From then the project has gone from strength to strength – we had to navigate through the challenges of Covid while developing the project but if Covid did one thing it opened up people’s imagination as to how crucially important green space is for wellbeing.

“I couldn’t talk about this project and not mention the late Terry Enright Sr who had visions and plans to unlock the hills.

“He was a keen enthusiastic activist and community leader who wanted to see the potential of our hills unlocked and one of his famous documents, the Saffron Project, highlighted this. We are glad to be able to carry out his vision.”

West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly said: “This amazing project won’t just improve people’s physical health but mental and emotional wellbeing. Having access to green space is invaluable.

“It is great to see that the community of the Upper Springfield can avail of this natural resource on our doorstep – the beauty on our doorstep which is the Black Mountain.

“We are moving now full steam ahead to get this delivered. The next steps will move the project through planning now. We have the committed funds and then moving to appointment of contractor.”