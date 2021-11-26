VIDEO: Fresh and wholesome food at Use Your Loaf

KNOWN as the £1 and Penny Bakery, Use Your Loaf on the Antrim Road has established itself as one of the most popular eateries in North Belfast in just a couple of years since its opening.

Like so many local businesses, the Covid-19 pandemic has brought about some changes to the way they operate, but nevertheless it has continued to serve its loyal customers and others by going above and beyond throughout the crisis.



“We introduced some new items on the delivery service such as fruit and vegetables. More or less, we were doing the grocery shopping for people and delivering it for them,” said owner John Kelly



“It proved very popular. I think people don’t want to stand outside in queues for supermarkets. We also provided free school meals for children – a sandwich, a bit of fruit, one of our own freshly-baked treats and juice.



“We have also donated food to St Patrick’s Soup Kitchen and to local food banks.

“We are also grateful to Antrim Road Cabs who donated money to us and helped with deliveries.



“Our bakers are also in from 3am so everything is fresh for later in the morning.

“We have taken on more staff to cope with the demand and introduced a small delivery charge as a result. We are still helping out so many people.



“I want to thank customers for their loyalty and their continued support. I would urge people to stay local and support businesses in their own community.”



Use Your Loaf operate their delivery service from 7am-4pm from Monday to Saturday. Call in today or give them a call to try a range of hot and cold food including sandwiches, hot wraps, homemade pies, salad boxes, toasties and much more. You can contact Use Your Loaf on 028-9075-7373.