IRISH MUSIC SCENE: Great new releases in the run-up to Christmas

WITH awards season firmly over, we can take stock of some of the winners of last week’s ceremonies before breezing over the last busy release period on the calendar before Christmas.



On the 16th and 17th respectively, the RTE Folk Awards and the NI Music Prize (NIMP) took place in Vicar Street, Dublin and the Ulster Hall, Belfast. With Ye Vagabonds and John Francis Flynn cleaning up in the South, the NIMP saw the industry come together for a celebration of native talent after one of the most brutal years in recent memory.



Nominations spanned folk, psychedelic, electronic, pop, rock and more, indications of a healthy scene that survived the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic. Performances on the night came from NI music legends such as ASH and the next wave of headliners. Ryan McMullan, New Pagans, Sasha Samara and Dani Larkin all took to the stage to the delight of the audience, who sold out the room on the evening.

