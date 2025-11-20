AS councillor for the area I regard the Falls Leisure Centre as one of our greatest local community assets.

This facility plays a vital role in promoting health, fitness, and well-being to people of all ages and abilities across West Belfast. It is much more than just a place to swim or exercise, it’s a welcoming space where families, young people and older residents alike can come together to stay active, connect, and build a healthier lifestyle.

The Falls Leisure Centre offers a wide range of programmes which encourage everyone to take part, from children learning to swim and seniors enjoying gentle fitness sessions, to local sports clubs training and competing.

These opportunities not only support physical health but also improve mental well-being, confidence, and community spirit. At a time when health and social connection are more important than ever, the Falls Leisure Centre continues to stand as a cornerstone of community life. It reflects the strength, diversity, and resilience of our area, offering a safe, inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. I am delighted to see it continue to enrich the lives of local residents year after year."

You can learn more about the Open Weekend on Falls Leisure Centre website.