Menopause Café to address change of life over a cuppa

SINN Féin councillor Áine McCabe is set to hold a Menopause Café at Applejacks on the Glen Road in conjunction with the Tullymore Upper Andersonstown Community Forum on Thursday 11 November.



The event will allow those going through menopause or those who have questions about the process to come together for a casual conversation over a cup of coffee and and slice of cake.



“This gives people an opportunity to come together in an informal setting and have a chat. It is not an information session but we are hoping to hold separate information sessions.



“This is a get together for people who are perhaps going through it and to talk to others going through the same experience.



“It is also for anyone who may be worried about the onset of menopause to come and chat informally to others who might be in the same position.”



Cllr McCabe said that she hopes that the event will allow a conversation to begin on what it is like to go through menopause.



“The event is being hosted by Applejacks and we are really grateful that they have offered to host it for us.



“Part of this is also about promoting local business and making it local so that people don’t have to travel far.



“Bring a friend or come on your own. I will be at it and I will be chatting to people but people shouldn’t feel that they have to come on their own or that they have to bring a friend.



“I would encourage people to reach out to their friends because you never know – they might be feeling the same around the issue and might want to come along as well. This will really be a chance for women to support other women.



“Monday 18 October was World Menopause Day and it is getting a lot more exposure. For some women symptoms can be quite severe and it can impact on all aspects of their life. So I would encourage anyone to come along to this event and join in the conversation.”



To register for the event, visit Eventbrite.com