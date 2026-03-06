INTERNATIONAL Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated on 8 March every year, both to recognise the achievements of women, and to challenge the continuing imbalance in gender rights across the world.



For me it is a day I choose to celebrate the acts of courage, determination by the many strong women in my life that I have been blessed with and been supported by. My mother Ethna Hughes, mother-in-law Teresa Girvan, daughter Fionnuala and sister Joanne, and the various other strong women, too many to mention who I am privileged to call friends.



However, it is also a day to take stock of where we are in the progression of gender equality and to renew our commitment to raising awareness about the rights of women and gender-based discrimination, violence and abuse.



We often think we in the 'Western World' are ahead when it comes to the promotion of rights, yet in countries such as Cambodia, China, Uganda, Georgia, Russia, and Vietnam, International Women’s Day is an annual holiday.



It’s disappointing that the refrains I often hear in response to IWD from men is “when is it men’s day?” “what about the men?” Well, for those of you interested, International Men’s Day is November 19th.



While this sometimes may be said in jest, it diverts attention from the specific, disproportionate, systemic violence and discrimination faced by women. In the context of gender justice, it denies the unique urgency of gender equality and in particular the issue of Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (EVAWAG).



It’s the same as those who say regarding Black Lives Matter – sure, all lives matter.



My headline was deliberate. The phrase "the rise of women is not the fall of men" challenges the misconception that gender equality is a zero-sum game where one group's progress necessitates another's loss. Instead, evidence suggests that women's empowerment creates a "rising tide" that improves outcomes for all members of society,



The journey towards gender equality benefits us all, championing shared experiences and mutual respect that enriches society.



Men and boys are essential partners in achieving gender equality, acting as agents of change, allies, and beneficiaries, rather than just bystanders or obstacles. Their involvement requires transforming traditional, restrictive masculinities, fostering shared responsibility in domestic and public spheres, preventing gender-based violence, and using their influence to dismantle patriarchal structural barriers.



For women to rise, men must also rise to the occasion, for everyone to move forward together in solidarity and strength.



Ultimately, fostering gender equality is a collaborative effort that requires men and boys to shift from being passive observers to active participants in creating a just society for all.



I am privileged to be chairing and attending numerous events this week to celebrate International Women’s Day.



Thursday 5th March: As chair of the Women’s Steering Group in Council I will be hosting our council event for women officers and representatives.



Friday 6th of March: I will be celebrating in my constituency of Andersonstown with The Tullymore Beacon’s Women’s Group



Saturday 7th March: I would hope to see you all at the rally in town, assembling at 11.30am at Writers' Square, marching to City Hall. After this I have the privilege of welcoming to City Hall former President of Ireland Mary Robinson.



Sunday 8th March: I, along with other Republican women, will meet at the Roddy McCorley Women’s Garden to honour and commemorate our comrades.



Monday 9th March: I will chair a panel at Aras Uí Chonghaile – the James Connolly Visitor Centre – discussing the many difficulties that women asylum seekers face.



While we have undoubtedly come a long way in our campaign for gender equality, there is still progress to be made. I thought given this week is the anniversary of Bobby Sands beginning his hunger strike and how he never forgot the plight of his female comrades in Armagh Gaol, I would use a few excerpts of his poem the Rhythm of Time and apportion them to the fight for gender equality.



It is found in every light of hope,

It knows no bounds nor space

It has risen in red and black and white,

It is there in every race.

It lights the dark of this prison cell,

It thunders forth its might,

It is ‘the undauntable thought’, my friend,

That thought that says ‘I’m right!’



Áine McCabe is a Sinn Féin councillor for Black Mountain.