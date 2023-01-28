Air Ambulance lifts off with help of Translink staff

FOLLOWING a year of payroll giving, Translink staff have donated £4,000 to the organisation’s nominated charity partner, Air Ambulance NI, through the Give as You Earn scheme.

The funds, along with money donated through a series of fundraising initiatives, challenges and events, have helped raise almost £18,000 for the charity, which recently celebrated its fifth birthday.

This total equates to over three days of operating costs for the ambulance and six lives saved and marks a successful conclusion to the first year of three-year partnership between Translink and Air Ambulance NI, following the selection of the charity by staff in January 2022.