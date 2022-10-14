Take off with City Airport at Aisling Awards ’22

WITH 2022’s Aisling Awards taking place next month George Best Belfast City Airport are back on board for another year as sponsors of the Aisling Wellbeing Promotion Award.

This year the Andersonstown News will be celebrating 50 years, and November's Aisling Awards will give a brilliant opportunity to celebrate everything which makes up the best of our diverse and forward looking city.

The Aisling Awards will once again recognise the amazing work which is undertaken by individuals, community groups, businesses, the arts and our talented sports people.

George Best Belfast City Airport’s Director of Corporate Services Michelle Hatfield said the airport are delighted to be supporting the Aisling Awards again this year.

“Belfast City Airport is proud to once again partner with the Aisling Awards to shine a spotlight on the beacons of the community who are continually making our city a better place to live, work, and play,” she said.

“Wellbeing is at the heart of everything we do at the airport so it is an incredible privilege to support these awards which recognise businesses with a similar ethos and celebrate individuals who consistently go above and beyond for those around them.

“The last couple of years have been challenging for people and businesses across the city, but in true Belfast style, we have all shown incredible resilience.

“At Belfast City Airport, passengers are returning in their droves, and we have built a robust route network with eight airline partners now serving 23 destinations. Things are certainly taking off again and we are thrilled to hear similar stories of success from people across the city.

“The Aisling Awards are the perfect opportunity to celebrate these successes, bring our community together and acknowledge the inspiring and invaluable contributions that have been made to society this year.

“We look forward to toasting all of this years’ nominees!”

The Aisling Awards this year will be held in the Europa Hotel on 25 November.

Nominations are now open and will close on Friday 28 October. To nominate or to see a list of previous winners, click here.