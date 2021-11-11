VIDEO: Aisling Awards is looking for the small business that has made the biggest impact

THE Aisling Awards are just around the corner and as we gear up for the Gala event on 4 December, nominations remain open.



One of the most sought after awards each year is the Small Business Award.

This year we are on the lookout for the small businesses that have made a big impact over this past 12 months. We want to hear from you about those businesses who have gone above and beyond in the process of rebuilding during the pandemic so that we can recognise those who have been a shining light in the Covid darkness.



This year’s event will take place in the Europa Hotel and nominations are set to close this Sunday, 14 November.



Mercury Security and Facilities Management have once again come onboard as our sponsor for the 2021 Small Business – Big Impact Aisling Award.

Mercury Director, Francis Cullen explained that for them, it is important to recognise other small businesses.



“Mercury Security and Facilities Management are a local, indigenous company. We were founded in 2001 and we have become a facilities management company.



“We provide our services across the North of Ireland, South of Ireland and the wider UK. We have a total staff base of over 600 employees providing services right across the security sphere, soft facilities management, cleaning and industrial cleaning.”



Mercury Security and Facilities Management have a longstanding relationship and affiliation with the Aisling Awards.



“This is our sixth year of sponsoring the Aisling Awards in some shape or form,” Francis continued.



“I think that it is important as part of our corporate social responsibility that we align ourselves with the likes of the Aisling Awards in helping them support and recognise other similar businesses like ourselves.



“We started out in 2001 as a small business and have grown exponentially since then to become one of the largest facilities management providers in the North of Ireland.”

You can nominate here.