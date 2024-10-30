Shortlist announced for Aisling Community Building Award

COMMUNITY: Christina Sloan (Belfast Media Group), Michael McAdam (Movie House) with last years winners, Gerry McConnville and Marie Maguire from St Comgalls

THE shortlist for the Aisling Community Building Award has been announced ahead of the gala November 22 awards night in the Europa Hotel.

This year’s Community Building Award is again generously sponsored by Movie House who have been a longtime sponsor of the Aisling Awards.

The shortlist this year is:

Clonard Credit Union (CCU) 60th Anniversary

Clifton House 250th Anniversary

Friends of St Gerard's

Megan Sethuraman, West Bank Ecumenical Accompaniment Programme in Palestine and Israel.

Clonard Credit Union (CCU) have a long history of community work in Belfast and are celebrating their 60th anniversary this year. Growing from under 100 members with £680 to over 33,000 members and £91million in assets across nine branches in Belfast and North Down, CCU have been at the forefront of the financial revolution which continues to offer financial solutions and opportunities for their members.

Clifton House this year also celebrate an anniversary, 250 years of helping those in need. Opening its doors in 1774 as the poorhouse of Belfast, Clifton House remains the home of Belfast Charitable Society, who fundraised, built and managed the building from 1774 and who ensure that its uses remain true to the charity’s mission – to look after those in need.

Friends of St Gerard’s. Friends of St Gerard’s meet regularly to develop an annual plan that outlines projects aimed at enhancing the school experience for children at the school. These initiatives fall outside the school’s budget, so the support of Friends of St. Gerard’s is essential for funding them.

The Ecumenical Accompaniment Programme in Palestine and Israel (EAPPI). Representing EAPPI, Megan Sethuraman spent three months as a monitor for human rights abuses for the UN (and others) in Palestine. She was based in the West Bank at Checkpoint 100 (regarded as the most dangerous checkpoint). Megan worked with various communities hearing and witnessing the painful stories of the Palestinian people. Since her return she has spoken at various events sharing stories and her experiences.

You can see this year's Aisling Awards shortlist in all categories on page 13 of this week's print edition.