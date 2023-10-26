Aisling Belfast Brand award sparkles with Argento

THIS year's Aisling Awards will see the return of the Belfast Brand award which is being rejuvenated thanks to the support of Argento – Belfast's leading jewellery store.

The Belfast Brand Aisling Award will go to a group, project or building which represents the very best of modern design and projects a forward-looking image for the city. Previous winners of the Belfast Brand award include the Belfast Buildings and Preservation Trust, The MAC, Skainos and Duncairn Arts Centre.

For 27 years, the Aisling Awards have epitomised the very best of Belfast – that generous, gritty and unbeatable spirit which characterises a city on the rise.

In the Europa Hotel on Friday 24 November, we will have an opportunity to salute the courage and resilience of civic leaders across multiple fields of endeavour and from every corner of the city.

The shortlisted nominees for this year's prize will be revealed in next week's paper.

Pete Boyle, owner of Argento, said: “We’re delighted to be a part of the Aisling Awards again this year and sponsor the Belfast Brand Award.

"Argento was born and bred in Belfast and we’ve become a staple high-street store in not only Royal Avenue, but also across lots of towns in Northern Ireland.

"We take pride in being an integral part of our high streets, and we love to support other businesses that are doing the same, and making a difference in the local economy!”