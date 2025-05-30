Aisling Education Bursaries celebrate 26 years donating £1,044,500 to our students

WEST Belfast Partnership Board have launched this year’s Aisling Education Bursaries.

Last year sponsors donated an incredible £138,500 which has helped 217 students to fulfil their dreams of beginning or continuing their studies.

Since the Aisling Bursaries were launched in 2000, 1,466 students from West Belfast – of all ages – have benefitted from donations amounting to £1,044,500. The Aisling Education Bursaries are a unique education scheme for students from West Belfast and Shankill, which highlight the importance the local business community attaches to education in developing West Belfast. The initiative is a community and private sector partnership through which businesses, community enterprises, families and individuals contribute to the Aisling Education Bursary Fund and make a firm commitment to developing the skills of the local community.

Speaking at the launch at 26 West Peter Lynch, CEO of WBPB, said: “Thanks to our sponsors, who year on year, show the value they place on our community by continuing to support the Aisling Education Bursaries.”

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said the Aisling Education Bursaries provide an opportunity for students from West Belfast and Shankill to take up education or training which will provide them with career opportunities.

“The continued support of long term sponsors and the recognition of a wonderful initiative by new sponsors has been fantastic and I thank you for your support,” he said. “I am committed to ensuring the growth and development of West Belfast and to ensuring we have sustainable employment to meet the needs of the ever-developing talent here in the city. The Aisling Bursaries are a fantastic example of how we can make that happen.

“Education is crucial – learning in all its forms is not just about developing skills, but about creating a better society for all.

“Over the years, students have included young people who were perhaps the first person in their extended family to go to university; women returning to education and training having missed out on education the first time around; ex-prisoners and victims of the conflict, lone parents and those disadvantaged through disabilities.”

Mr Maskey said that over the years, businesses have become involved alongside local community organisations in contributing to the Aisling Education Bursaries.

“In addition, many local families donated to the Bursaries in memory of a loved one who had passed away. Many of you are here today and it is a testament to your commitment and support that you have come along.”

He added: “The Aisling Education Bursaries continue to be a symbol of hope in very worrying and uncertain times. People face many barriers in life, and no more so than at the present time, and the Bursaries will make a real contribution to overcoming some of those barriers.”