Alexandra Park in North Belfast set to be transformed into a Winter Wonderland

Organised by Intercomm in partnership Duncairn Community Partnership, it will take place on Sunday, December 10 from 10am-3.30pm. The free event will feature Christmas market stalls, Santa Claus, children’s entertainment and sleigh rides.

A special marquee will also be erected featuring well-known Elvis impersonator Jim ‘The King’ Brown and his big band, U105’s Johnny Hero and DJ Will.

Gordie Walker from Intercomm is looking forward to the event.

“Working with Duncairn Community Partnership, our aim is to promote shared space and Alexandra Park is an example of that,” he explained.

“Every year we aim to do something for Christmas and we have planned a big event this year.

“It is a Christmas market idea on people’s doorsteps along with a lot of family fun activities including Santa Claus, sleigh rides and market stalls.

“We also want to bring a bit of Christmas cheer into the park. There will be something for everybody.

“I am really looking forward to the music marquee where we have North Belfast native Jim Brown and his Elvis Tribute band as well as U105 DJ Johnny Hero.

“It is all about bringing people together and I would encourage people to come along.

“There are a lot of families struggling out there and this is a bit of a boost in the arm for people ahead of Christmas.”

The event is supported by Belfast City Council, The Executive Office, International Fund for Ireland and Community Relations Council.



