﻿All-Ireland glory awaits Cliftonville ladies

REDS ON FIRE: Caitlin McGuinness scored the decisive goal as Cliftonville set their sights on All-Island glory

Cliftonville will face Galway United in the final of the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup after their historic 1-0 victory over Cork City at Solitude in Belfast.

The game set-up a potential quadruple for the Reds, with the club looking at winning back-to-back Women’s Premiership titles for the first time in their history.

Cliftonville took an early lead in the game when Caitlin McGuinness found herself on the end of a Danielle Maxwell corner to score what proved to be the decisive goal of the game.

Chloe Atkinson tried to instantly respond for Cork and her long-range attempt went wide. Cliftonville shrugged this off and Katie Markey broke down the left wing when the game restarted. She picked out McGuinness inside the area and Abby McCarthy jumped in to stop the striker from turning the ball in.

𝗕𝗲𝗮𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗳𝘂𝗹 𝗦𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘆 😍@cliftonvillefc Ladies are heading to the @AVENIRSPORTS All-Island Cup Final. pic.twitter.com/LXTCeGb3X7 — NI Football League (@OfficialNIFL) July 9, 2023

The half-hour mark saw City win their first corner and Eva Mangan’s set piece was cleared to Lauren Walsh. She steadied herself and set up a passage of play that led to a shot from Atikinson being blocked inside the area.

Cliftonville had several opportunities to seal the win in the second half, but they were denied by an inspired Abby McCarthy in the Cork goal.

The Reds did progress through to the final where they will face Galway United who defeated Wexford Youths on penalties at Ferrycarrig Park on Saturday.