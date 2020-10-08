All Saints pupils isolate due to Covid concerns

DISRUPTION: Some staff and pupils at All Saints have had to self-isolate for 14 days

ALL SAINTS College in West Belfast has confirmed that a number of pupils and staff members have been forced to self-isolate.

The Glen Road school remains open but said that timetables have been impacted as a result.

In a statement released this morning, All Saints Principal Bronagh Farrimond said: "Due to staff being contacted by the HSC App, they have had to self-isolate for 14 days. This has an impact on timetables.



"The school is still in close contact with the pupils as they are all using Google Classroom online platform to continue remote learning whilst at home.

"The health and safety of our pupils, staff and community will always be the main priority of the Board of Governors and Senior Management in All Saints College."

Ms Farrimond added: "Thankfully the school has been very lucky and has only had a few cases since the start of September.

"The school has only had to ask these classes and staff involved, in the 'bubble' to remain at home.

"The NHS App has also informed a number of staff to remain at home to self-isolate for 14 days."