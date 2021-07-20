SMALL BIZ SPOTLIGHT: All you need for school at Northend

WITH school out for summer, the thoughts of many parents now turn to preparing for the new term in September.



When it comes to uniforms, the recently opened Northend Schoolwear have you covered. Situated opposite the Water Works on the Antrim Road, Northend Schoolwear stock a wide range of uniforms including Dominican College Fortwilliam, St Malachy’s, Blessed Trinity College, Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School and St Therese of Lisieux Primary School.

Having bought the goodwill of Tom Gilmore, who until recently ran another uniform shop on the Antrim Road, Northend Schoolwear will be using the same suppliers that he famously stocked including Magicfit jumpers and Whites Blazers.





Northend Schoolwear really is a one stop shop and once you get sorted with a uniform it is time to select some fashionable yet functional school shoes from their wide range.



Throughout July and August, customers get a 10 per cent discount on all schoolwear. While the cost of school uniform can be daunting for some, Northend Schoolwear recognise that families may not be able to pay the uniform in one go, as such they have a payment plan so that parents can spread the cost of the uniform, allowing you the freedom of buying other essentials without worrying about the start of the new term.



You can also order online for click and collect or delivery. Orders over £100 come with free home delivery.



Northend Schoolwear are open Monday to Saturday from 9:30 to 5pm and late nights on Wednesday, closing at 8pm.