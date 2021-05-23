Allianz Football League: Cunningham strikes late to secure victory for Antrim over Sligo

Allianz Football League Division Four North

Antrim 3-13 Sligo 3-12

A LAST-GASP point from Paddy Cunningham settled a hugely eventful game at a chilly Corrigan Park as Antrim edged out Sligo.

The visitors were given three penalties in the game and would finish with 14 players as Niall Murphy picked up a second yellow late, but just like last week, Antrim managed to battle back late to snatch a win.

The result ensures the Saffrons will finish top of the North section with a game to spare and have booked a place in the Division Four semi-finals as they have two wins from two and the head-to-head tiebreaker over the other teams in contention.

"It was a very lively game and last week's (against Louth) was the same - it was nip-and-tuck," said Antrim's assistant manager Stephen O'Neill.

"You had two very competitive teams who were going toe-to-toe for promotion what would be everyone's aim at the start of the year.

"We are just delighted to get the win, but we are under no illusions that we have a lot of work to do to get to the level.

"There were three penalties and I thought a few were dubious enough, but that's the way it goes."

Conor Murray in possession

Both sides probed with no end product in the early stages, but the opener finally arrived six minutes in when Odhran Eastwood knocked over off a break.

It would get even better for the Naomh Éanna man a minute later when he found the net from a rebound after Eamonn Kilgannon thwarted Kevin Small.

A pair of Sean Carrabine frees got Sligo off the mark, but Antrim got their second goal on 13 minutes as Marc Jordan took a pass from Conor Murray on the right wing and bore down on goal before finishing to the net.

Frees from Carrabine and Niall Murphy kept Sligo in touch, but Antrim responded with a pair of their own from Eastwood and Ryan Murray before the Yeatesmen began to enjoy a good spell and after Carrabibne and Murphy pointed, they were awarded a 27th minute penalty when referee Conor Dourneen penalised Antrim goalkeeper Michael Byrne for a push.

It seemed a little harsh, but up-stepped Murphy who found the top corner to level.

It remained tied at the half as the teams hit a further three points apiece, but Antrim finished the half with 14 as Ryan Murray was black-carded for a body check on Darragh Cummins.

The teams kicked two points each early in the second period before Sligo seemed to take a grip on proceedings when they were awarded a second penalty when Patrick O'Connor was taken down outside the area, but under the new rule for denying a goalscoring chance, a penalty was awarded.

Murphy went low this time but the result was the same as the ball went into the net and when Darragh Cummins kicked a point straight after to leave four in it, it seemed it was going to be a good day for the visitors.

However, Antrim dug in and gradually chipped away at the gap with a pair of Ryan Murray frees and a fisted effort from Patrick Mc Bride leaving the minimum between the teams.

Sligo's Niall Murphy was them shown a second yellow card for a trip on Niall McKeever and Antrim eventually made this count as Ryan Murray thumped over the leveller.

Odhran Eastwood closes in on goal

The Saffrons were then in front as Eunan Walsh burst in on the right and palmed to the net after initially losing control, but Sligo were awarded a third penalty immediately after for what seemed a drag back off the ball. This time is was Nathan Rooney who stepped-up and drilled home the equaliser.

There was still time and Antrim worked the opening for Paddy Cunningham to split the posts from a tight angle on the left to seal the win.

"Our performance today wasn't good," admitted O'Neill.

"For long periods we didn't play how we wanted to. Our handling was poor and decision making too, but when things aren't going well, the only thing you can control is what you bring to the game and we can't fault the lads' work-rate, determination and perseverance to keep going to the end, so we are delighted with that aspect."

ANTRIM: M Byrne; R Johnston (0-1), D Lynch, P Healy; M Jordan (1-0), J Laverty, D McAleese; C Stewart, N McKeever; R Murray (0-4, 3 frees), A Loughran, R McCann (0-1 free), Odhran Eastwood (1-3, 0-1 free), K Small, C Murray (0-1).

Subs: P McBride (0-1) for A Loughran (29), J McAuley for D Lynch (HT), E Walsh (1-1) for K Small (HT), T McCann for M Jordan (58), EMcCabe for D McAleese (65), P Cunningham (0-1) for O Eastwood (65).

Black cards: Ryan Murray (35+5), James Laverty (70+7)

SLIGO: E Kilgannon; R Feehily, E McGuinness, E Lyons; K Cawley, P McNamara, D Cummins (0-1); P O'Connor, P Kilcoyne; D Quinn, C Lally (0-1), C Griffin; S Carrabine (0-5, 4 frees), N Murphy (2-4, 2-0 penalties, 0-3 frees), R Óg Murphy.

Subs: N Rooney (1-1, 1-0 penalty, 0-1 free) for C Griffin (29), M Gordon for D Cummins (55), N Mullen for S Carrabine (55), C McGovern for E McGuinness (63), D Conlon for R Óg Murphy (65), G Gorman for P O'Connor (67), P Naughton for K Cawley (70+1).

Red card: N Murphy (68)

REFEREE: Conor Dourneen (Cavan)