Allianz Hurling League: Antim beat the drop with with victory over Offaly

Allianz Hurling League Division One relegation playoff

Antrim 2-24 Offaly 2-17

ANTRIM will remain in Division One of the Allianz Hurling League as they put Offaly to the sword in Saturday's relegation playoff in a sunny Navan.

Seven points separated the teams at the final whistle but it could and probably should have been a lot more as Antrim bagged two goals, but it really should have been six as apart from a couple of five-minute spells either side of the break, were in total command.

Offaly only led in this game for a matter of seconds early on and whilst the Faithful drew level early in the second half, Antrim upped it a gear and pulled well clear as Offaly were decidedly second best with an injury-time goal putting a bit of gloss on the scoreboard for the Midlanders.

Going into this game, Antrim had a huge injury list and despite losing some key figures in Neil McManus and Michael Bradley, remained a step ahead of Offaly as those who played delivered in spades.

Ciaran Clarke races past Jack Screeney

James McNaughton put in a huge shift with his direct running causing Offaly all manner of problems while he put his body on the line throughout and in the end had to hobble off.

Conal Cunning top-scored with 11 points, Eoghan Campbell was his usual industrious self, while Ciaran Clarke was another constant threat with his positioning around the half-forwards seeing him able to get on more ball and attack from deep that helped Antrim open up Offaly time and again.

The pressure was certainly on going into this game as relegation would have been nothing short of a disaster, but Antrim just looked to be a much better team right across the board and were able to dominate just when there was a danger Offaly's tails were up.

Ciaran Clarke pointed the victors into an early lead after an initial charge at goal had been snuffed out and while points from David King and John Murphy edged Offaly briefly ahead, the Antrim goal would come on five minutes as Gerard Walsh sent a long ball down to Joe Maskey who popped to James McNaughton off his shoulder to run through and find the net.

A leithéid de chúl ag James Mc Naughton do @AontroimGAA



The @loughgielgac hurler scored this goal early on for the Saffs 💛 in today's #AllianzLeagues Division 1 Hurling Relegation Final@AllianzIreland| #GAABeo #SupportTheSaffs pic.twitter.com/m7SxH9yeV1 — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) March 26, 2022

The ball somehow stayed out of the net minutes later when Clarke had a shot saved by Stephen Corcoran with Keelan Molloy somehow unable to knock the rebound over the line, but Conal Cunning did point as the ball was swept clear.

The wides were stacking up for Offaly, but they were level on 12 minutes thanks to points from Jason Sampson and a Corcoran, but Antrim were looking more fluid with Cunning beginning to knock over the frees, while Clarke and Gerard Walsh would land from play as the Saffrons led 1-9 to 0-8 with five left in the half.

Offaly rallied superbly and four on the trot through Eoghan Cahill, David Nally, Luke O'Connor and Jason Sampson appeared to give them the momentum.

However, Antrim would grab the initiative again as back-to0-back points from Clarke and Molloy was then followed by Domhnall Nugent plucking a long delivery from Walsh out of the sky with Molloy supporting to take the pass and blast Antrim into a 2-11 to 0-12 half-time lead.

That lead was wiped out within a crazy five-minute spell after the break as after Luke O'Connor clipped over a point, Brian Duigan was adjudged to have been denied a goalscoring opportunity by Niall O'Connor despite appearing to have nowhere to go along the end line, but O'Connor got sin-binned and Cahill blasted home the penalty with a Luke O'Connor free straight after leaving the sides level.

Antrim responded fantastically and completely took over with 13 of the next 16 scores with Eoghan Campbell starting the run to underline a great personal display, while Cunning, McNaughton, Clarke, Molloy, Conor McCann and substitute Eoin O'Neill in on the act.

Keelan Molloy celebrates his goal

They could have added to their goal tally but Joe Maskey flashed a shot overt and Corcoran made a stunning double save from Clarke and then Cunning, while the Antrim defence was completely on top apart from one brief moment when Ryan Elliott was forced to save from Luke O'Connor with Cahill nailing the subsequent 65.

Offaly's day got worse late on with Joey Keenaghan shown a second yellow four minutes from time and while Niall O'Connor joined him in stoppage time after picking up a yellow to add to his earlier black after a brief flare-up, Antrim were home and dry.

Cahill did find the net for Offaly from a free in stoppage time while Ciaran Clarke had a penalty goal chalked off for striking the shot past the 20-metre line as Eimhin Kelly was black-carded, but it was all immaterial as Antrim beat the drop, with Offally returning to 2A.

ANTRIM: R Elliott; D Kearney, G Walsh (0-1), S Rooney; P Burke, E Campbell (0-1), R McGarry; J Maskey (0-1), K Molloy (1-2); J McNaughton (1-2, 0-1 free, 0-1 65), C McCann (0-1), C Clarke (0-4); C Cunning (0-11, 6 frees); C Johnston, D Nugent, C Cunning (0-11, 6 frees).

Subs: N O'Connor for D Kearney (HT), S Elliott for J McNaughton (58), E O'Neill (0-1) for C Johnston (65), D McKernan for D Nugent (70), P Duffin for R McGarry (70+2)

OFFALY: S Corcoran (0-1 free); J Screeney, B Conneely, J Keenaghan; L Fox, D King (0-1), K Sampson; A Cleary, D Nally (0-1); B Duignan, J Sampson (0-3), J Murphy (0-1); L Langton, E Cahill (2-6, 1-3 frees, 1-0 penalty, 0-1 65), L O'Connor (0-3)

Subs: E Kelly for L Langton (HT), C Burke for A Cleary (HT), P Clancy (0-1) for B Duignan (58), E Parlon for L Fox (58), S Cleary for L O'Connor (64)

REFEREE: Rory McGann (Clare)