Allianz Hurling League: Antrim boss Gleeson makes a case for the defence

THE result may not have gone Antrim's way in Dungarvan on Sunday, but there was plenty to be happy with for those who made the long journey south.

Level with 10 minutes of normal time to go despite playing with 14 players following Eoghan Campbell's red card in the 23rd minute, the Saffrons had put everything into the game with some fine performances across the board.

With a little bit of luck, they may have been in an even better position with a few half-chances for goals in the first half just not quite falling and late on, Gerard Walsh saw his penalty saved in spectacular fashion by Shaun O'Brien that would have set up a grandstand finish.

The Rossa man put in a big shift and looks to have settled back into his more natural wing-back position, but right across the defence there were excellent displays with Stephen Rooney coming in for his first start off the new season, while Michael Bradley shifted back to fill in for Campbell.

Although the Decies shot 15 wides, they didn't get the opportunity to create much by way of goal chances with the visitors defending stoutly and Antrim manager Darren Gleeson was very satisfied by their efforts.

"They got a goal from a penalty," he noted.

"I thought Stephen was good on the ball, Paddy Burke on the other side... Corner-backs are the new launch pads now with the way the game has gone so you need ball players there and we have good ball players. Ryan McGarry has been very solid at 3 as he was for Dunloy all year.

"Michael Bradley stepped into 6 there, Gerard (Walsh) was back to himself and a bit unfortunate with the penalty there that forced a good save.

"All through our back-line I thought it was good. Conall Bohill was carrying a knock going into the game and was a bit unfortunate (to be forced off) but I thought Niall O'Connor had a fair performance when he came in."

Scorers for Antrim: C Cunning 0-11 (10fs), K Molloy 0-2, G Walsh (f), M Bradley, P Boyle, N O'Connor 0-1 each.



It was an improved Antrim display at Fraher Field but yet they came away empty-handed and are level with Laois at the bottom of the pile in Group B.

They will host the O'Moore men at Corrigan Park on March 12 which will effectively be a playoff as the winner will be safe from the relegation meeting against the bottom team in Group A - most likely Westmeath.

Last year, Laois won that encounter on their home patch to condemn Antrim to a playoff they would win against Offaly, so they don't want to be back in that position and heading into the final game at home to Tipperary with that hanging over them.

"We're at home and looking for the same energy we brought here today," the Antrim boss insists.

"The next day we're looking to be a small bit more clinical. I thought we defended well for long stages and were well set up, disciplined, fit and strong, so that's a good sign for late February.

"There are two games left, both at home, so we need to get something from those two games. We'll be judged on March 19."