Almost half a million funding boost for Bog Meadows Nature Reserve and St James' Community Farm

TWO West Belfast projects have secured a significant funding boost to build on their success of connecting nature and wildlife to the community.

Bog Meadows Nature Reserve and St James' Community Farm have secured nearly half a million pounds of National Lottery funding to continue and expand their successful community engagement efforts over the next three years.

The funding of £453,962 will enable them to continue and expand their successful community engagement efforts, providing more events, community sessions, volunteering opportunities, youth and educational initiatives and traineeships.

Launched four years ago, the 'Our People, Our Places' project works to create a vibrant community hub centred around Bog Meadows Nature Reserve and neighbouring St James' Community Farm. To date, over 4,500 residents have participated in events ranging from nature walks to farm markets. Additionally, 200 volunteers have contributed to projects like creating a wildlife garden and caring for farm animals.

Hundreds of young people have joined nature and youth volunteer groups, workshops, and summer schemes, while six young trainees have gained valuable work experience, training, and qualifications to support their careers.

The new funding will sustain current initiatives and expand opportunities for more people to experience the benefits of connecting with nature at Bog Meadows and animals at St James’ Farm. It will also foster a deeper sense of community ownership and stewardship of the local environment, equipping residents to lead their own nature-based well-being activities and ensuring the project’s long-term sustainability.

Rose Toner (88), a volunteer with the Meadow Ladies at Bog Meadows Nature Reserve—a group of women involved in butterfly surveys, crafts, and wellbeing activities—shared how the project has positively impacted her life.

“Volunteering has helped me get out and about. I’ve met a lovely bunch of girls who have helped me along the way," she said.

What a beautiful day at Bog Meadows The community Wilding garden took a big step forward as phase 1 of the flowers went in. Everyone picked a flower or two to plant, ate cake in the sunshine and the Meadow Ladies even managed the first Butterfly survey of the year.

"We chat and we all get on so well. It has kept me from being lonely, being at home on my own and taken me out of myself. We have made planters for the garden, planted flowers, done crafts and carried out surveys. It is great to have places like this – I love it.”

Eli (19) said volunteering at St James’ Farm had given him a “sense of purpose”.

“All the members of staff have made me feel wanted and welcome and I look forward to going down every week as it gives me a sense of purpose. Before the farm, I wasn’t getting out much but now I jump out of bed in the mornings to go down and see everyone and get things done.

"I do a bit of everything around the farm and each day is a new and exciting experience – I definitely recommend coming down to volunteer.”

Dawn Patterson, Ulster Wildlife's Community Engagement Officer at Bog Meadows Nature Reserve, said an additional three years of funding was great news for the local community.

“It will enable us to expand our initiatives so more people can benefit from nature, while also empowering the local community to take more of an active role in utilising and looking after the nature reserve.

"We're excited to see the positive impact this will have on the health and well-being of West Belfast residents for years to come.

Damien Lindsay, St James’ Farm Community Engagement Officer, said he was elated with the funding extension from the National Lottery.

Busy day working with residents of our Lady's home. Bit of gardening.

“This will allow us to continue to provide a unique service to the local community and beyond, developing sustainable environmental and community programmes that positively contribute to the health and well-being of all users.”

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund, added: “We’re delighted to award Ulster Wildlife and project partners with a £453,962 National Lottery grant to provide opportunities for people to improve their wellbeing through building connections with nature and wildlife. We look forward to seeing what they achieve over the coming months and years.

“National Lottery players can be proud to know the £30 million they raise each week for good causes, is making such a difference to people in Northern Ireland.”