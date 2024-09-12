Ambitious Irish language heritage project GaelStair set to launch

PROJECT: The people behind the GaelStair project on Bothar Seoighe, Belfast's first urban Gaeltacht

A MAJOR new Irish language heritage project is to be launched next week, after Spórtlann na hÉireann secured funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

For decades Gaeilgeoirí have painstakingly gathered documents and artefacts recording the Irish language revival in Belfast. These relate to several standout achievements by Irish speakers, including the development of Belfast’s first urban Gaeltacht at Bóthar Seoighe, several remarkable cooperatives and social enterprises, as well as the creation of the city’s first Irish language primary and secondary schools.

The GaelStair project intends to organise, expand, and catalogue this archive. It will also provide the raw material for an exciting new exhibition on Irish language history, which will record the highs and lows of the contemporary Irish language revival in the city.

Spórtlann’s Pilib Ó Ruanaidh explained: “We are in possession of a remarkable archive documenting the Irish language revival.

“We are very grateful to the Heritage Fund for their support. These funds will secure this tremendous resource for future generations and allow us to showcase our story to a whole new audience.

“We have an incredible opportunity to capitalise on our heritage through GaelStair. This project will help foster a sense of identity and pride among Irish speakers, strengthen community cohesion by bringing our story to new communities, and create economic potential by attracting visitors to our exhibitions."

Séamus and Seán Mac Seáin, who were behind the Shaws Road Gaeltacht

The GaelStair project will include a new outdoor exhibition at the busy Spórtlann na hÉireann complex on the Falls Road, where thousands of Irish and non-Irish speakers from across the community socialise during sporting and cultural events.

Micheál Mac Giolla Ghunna, Principal of Coláiste Feirste, which shares the Falls site with Spórtlann CIC, added: “Coláiste Feirste is tremendously excited about the GaelStair project, organised by our partners Spórtlann na hÉireann.

“The project aims to preserve and promote Irish language heritage in Belfast. Over a thousand pupils and staff—all Irish speakers—pass through our doors every day. They are part of a growing and vibrant community with deep roots in this city and beyond. Yet where is their story told for all to see and learn from?

“Presently, this remarkable story lies in boxes and cupboards in an unused corner of our site. With this new funding, we will be able to properly organise this archive, and to bring the story contained within it to life. It is a source of tremendous pride to the school that Coláiste Feirste pupils and Spórtlann visitors walking up our lane will soon be met by an attractive and compelling exhibition telling the story of our language.”

Dr Paul Mullan, Northern Ireland Director at The National Lottery Heritage Fund added: “We’re pleased to support Spórtlann na hÉireann in preserving the and celebrating the heritage of Irish language in Belfast.

"Thanks to National Lottery players the GaelStair project can now catalogue existing archives, create an online resource as well as plan and deliver pop-up exhibitions and create outdoor interpretation to share the heritage with a variety of visitors to Spórtlann na hÉireann.

"Heritage is a great way of bringing people together and this project will help people better understand local heritage and provide new skills to project participants undertaking research training.”