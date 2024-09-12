Glengormley School of Traditional Music set for new term

GLENGORMLEY School of Traditional Music (GSOTM) is set to start its 23rd year of providing traditional music tuition.

Classes start from Thursday September 12 in Edmund Rice College from 7.30-9.30pm.

On Sunday, GSOTM also hosted a successful Open Day with a large turnout. The day was an opportunity for people to see what Glengormley School of Traditional Music has to offer.

Staff were also on hand with instruments available for people to try and many current and new students also signed up ahead of the new term.

Chairperson Ray Morgan is looking forward to the start of another successful year.

"Glengormley School Of Traditional Music is proud of the great reputation that we have gained and continue to provide high quality traditional arts services to the community of South Antrim and greater Belfast," he said.

"We have striven to keep the costs of attending GSOTM as affordable as possible and have been greatly assisted in this by the ongoing support of the National Lottery through the Arts Council. We were also recently awarded a Project Funding Grant of £10,000.

"Whilst our ongoing weekly classes and Grupa Ceol are the mainstay of what we do we are also heavily involved in and perform at numerous community events throughout the year.

"We are delighted that we had so many new and current students sign up for the new term which starts on Thursday.



"If you haven't registered yet don't panic, just head over to our registration page on our website here."