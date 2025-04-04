An Easter to remember at the Europa Hotel

A CELEBRATORY Easter Sunday awaits at the world-famous Europa Hotel for all the family.

The very best in hospitality and service meets the very best in food, to provide an unrivalled city centre experience this month.

The Easter Sunday Buffet held on 20th April in the Grand Ballroom features an exciting array of succulent starters, and mouth-watering mains with a choice of roasts and all the necessary trimmings, before endless delicious desserts to complete the day. Each dish is freshly prepared by the hotel’s team of chefs using only the finest local produce to ensure maximum quality and flavours. This promises to be an ‘eggs-tra’ special day for the kids who each receive a chocolate Easter egg along with face painting, colouring books and more to keep them entertained. Priced £45 per adult and £18 per child (served 12.30pm – 2.30pm).

To book call 028 9027 1066 or for more information go to www.europahotelbelfast.com for further information.