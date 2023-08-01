Andersonstown Jobs and Benefits office to be temporarily closed

THE Andersonstown Jobs and Benefits Office will be temporary closed due to a water leak on the premises.

The office, which is based beside the Kennedy Centre, have confirmed benefit payments due while the office is closed will still be paid by the date due.

The office is expected to reopen on Monday 7 August. Universal Credit customers can continue to avail of online service and journal. Telephone calls will be handed by staff working remotely.

Jobseeker's Allowance (JSA) signing at Andersonstown Jobs and Benefits is excused with staff contacting affected customers for telephone or alternative in-person appointments.

Customers in need of urgent in-person support can contact an alternative Jobs and Benefits office here.